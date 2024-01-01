Schools in Punjab to open at 10 am from today

The state government on Sunday announced a change in the timings of all government and private schools. The decision has been taken in view of the severe cold weather conditions prevailing in the state
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said all schools in the state would open at 10 am from tomorrow and close at 3 pm
The orders regarding the change in school timings would remain in force till January 14, the Education Minister added.
