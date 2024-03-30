Security beefed up at Malerkotla for Ramzan and Lok Sabha election

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 29

Malerkotla police claimed to have beefed up security in view of the Lok Sabha election and Ramadan days.

Besides organising flag marches, laying nakas, search and combing operations in all sub-divisions of the district, senior functionaries are reviewing proactive measures being taken at police station level and beat level.

The authorities led by Patiala Deputy Inspector General Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was here to review the security arrangements, claimed that rank and file in Malerkotla police had been advised to enhance vigil around the venues of the polling stations and other strategic establishment including railway stations, bus stops, educational institutes, government buildings, religious places, busy markets and thickly populated localities at all towns and villages falling under the district.

“Besides taking proactive measures to check intrusion of anti-social elements under guise of visitors from outside areas, we have drafted an elaborate program to organise flag marches, combing operations and CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) action with intent to instil confidence among residents,” said DIG Bhullar, adding that all activities will be conducted under direct supervision of SPs and DSPs.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said office-bearers and activists of various social organisations had been roped in to sensitise residents about the significance of community policing in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

SSP Kaur said the police were committed to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region besides eradicating drugs and other social evils with the help of residents of affected areas. “Though circle officers have already been supervising enhancement of security arrangements in regions falling under their respective jurisdiction, district level officers including me, undertake random checking at all police stations and strategic localities for reviewing the arrangements,” said the SSP.

DIG REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS

