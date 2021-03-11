Senior cops grilled over Patiala clash

Aman Sood
Patiala, May 5
The Punjab Government-appointed team to ascertain the role of erring cops and “fix responsibility of cops on duty”, today visited Patiala and questioned SPs, DSPs and SHO-level officers.
On April 29, these officers were on duty when they failed to curb violence between two groups outside Kali Mata Temple, which left four persons injured.
B Chandra Sekhar, ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation, today visited the Police Lines where he stayed for over eight hours “questioning over a dozen Patiala cops” till late evening. Other than Patiala IG Rakesh Aggarwal and SSP Nanak Singh — who were shifted a day after the clash — all other officers on duty were grilled.
“The ADGP today separately asked us to narrate the sequence of events on Friday,” said an officer. “I explained my position and how the protesters managed to reach outside Kali Mata Temple, where the clash took place, despite preventive arrangements in place,” said another cop who met the ADGP.
While senior officers, including the DGP and ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation, were not available for comment, senior officials confirmed “the government has taken a serious view of the lapses” in Patiala that led to the clashes, “despite the Patiala police being informed well in advance” about the situation.
Sources say a DSP, who is active on the social media trying to defend his laxity, was also grilled and he failed to explain why over 100 cops under his command near the Khanda Chowk were pushed inside a garden from where they could not come out on time when the protesters started marching towards the temple. “The same DSP could not even arrange enough barricades at the nakas under his control. Later, he tried to prevent clashes in full media glare near the temple premises,” claimed another cop.
Meanwhile, the police today procured four-day police remand of the two main accused — Harish Singla and Barjinder Singh Parwana — who led the two groups that clashed.
Purported lapses by men in khaki
- Cops failed to erect barricading near 21 No. flyover to stop agitators approaching temple, said sources
- Cop near Khanda Chowk failed to inform seniors about armed men moving to attack the other group
- There was no barricading at entry points to temple & a handful of cops were deputed outside
- Most cops were without protective shields against stone pelting or even batons to disperse agitators
- Cops holed up in a garden failed to come out and stop protesters marching towards the temple
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...