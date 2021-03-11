Senior cops grilled over Patiala clash

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 5

The Punjab Government-appointed team to ascertain the role of erring cops and “fix responsibility of cops on duty”, today visited Patiala and questioned SPs, DSPs and SHO-level officers.

On April 29, these officers were on duty when they failed to curb violence between two groups outside Kali Mata Temple, which left four persons injured.

B Chandra Sekhar, ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation, today visited the Police Lines where he stayed for over eight hours “questioning over a dozen Patiala cops” till late evening. Other than Patiala IG Rakesh Aggarwal and SSP Nanak Singh — who were shifted a day after the clash — all other officers on duty were grilled.

“The ADGP today separately asked us to narrate the sequence of events on Friday,” said an officer. “I explained my position and how the protesters managed to reach outside Kali Mata Temple, where the clash took place, despite preventive arrangements in place,” said another cop who met the ADGP.

While senior officers, including the DGP and ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation, were not available for comment, senior officials confirmed “the government has taken a serious view of the lapses” in Patiala that led to the clashes, “despite the Patiala police being informed well in advance” about the situation.

Sources say a DSP, who is active on the social media trying to defend his laxity, was also grilled and he failed to explain why over 100 cops under his command near the Khanda Chowk were pushed inside a garden from where they could not come out on time when the protesters started marching towards the temple. “The same DSP could not even arrange enough barricades at the nakas under his control. Later, he tried to prevent clashes in full media glare near the temple premises,” claimed another cop.

Meanwhile, the police today procured four-day police remand of the two main accused — Harish Singla and Barjinder Singh Parwana — who led the two groups that clashed.

