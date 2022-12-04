Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Bathinda, December 3
The police have arrested seven members of a gang for allegedly looting shopkeepers in the Rampura area in the district. The police recovered illegal weapons and a Creta car forcibly taken away from a businessman.
The suspects have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, Harpreet Singh Happy, Harpreet Singh Laadi and Avtar Singh, residents of Rampura, and Sagar Singh, Darshan Singh and Anmolpreet Singh of Kotkapura.
Addressing a press conference, Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian and Rampura DSP Ashwant Singh said the police had arrested Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, driver of a businessman of Rampura, Prashotam Kumar, who was absconding after his accomplices forcibly took away a Creta car from the businessman after hitting him on his head with a baseball bat at Royal Estate Colony in Rampura Phul.
The SSP said on a tip-off, they arrested Mani along with his six accomplices. The Creta was recovered. An illegal weapon was seized and three motorcycles were impounded.
The SSP said the suspects robbed a medical and grocery shop operator in Rampura. He said with their arrest, three cases of robbery registered in Rampura had been solved.
