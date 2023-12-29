Shaheedi Jor Mela ends, Guv offers prayers at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 28

The three-day annual ‘Shaheedi Jor Mela’ held in the memory of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh concluded here today with religious ceremonies. To mark the ceremony, a massive ‘nagar kirtan’ led by ‘Panj Piaras’ was taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and concluded at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib following ‘ardas’ performed by Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib head granthi (priest) Bhai Harpal Singh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the concluding day. He said the Sahibzadas’ names would be etched in golden letters in the history and that this great martyrdom would be remembered by people till eternity.

The martial arts skills showcased by Nihangs and ‘gatka’ groups were the major attraction of the kirtan. Lakhs of devotees participated in the kirtan covering a distance of 2 km in five hours. The palanquin carrying the Guru Granth Sahib was placed on a well-decorated four-wheeler. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president HS Dhami, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa accompanied the Panj Piaras.

Giani Sultan Singh performed the concluding ‘ardas’ at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib. Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy, MP Dr Amar Singh and former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra were also present there.

In his message to the Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh urged the sangat to follow the path shown by the Gurus and urged to unitedly fight against repression to save the community.

Meanwhile, the SGPC president lashed out at the Union and the state governments for allegedly interfering in the affairs of the Sikhs. He also appreciated the arrangements made by the district administration.

DC Parneet Shergill and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal expressed their gratitude to the pilgrims for extending help to the administration for the smooth conduct of the mela. No untoward incident was reported during the mela, it is claimed.

