Showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ globally, CM Bhagwant Mann urges industrialists

Mann said it is the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann interacting with industrialists during a session in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOPb



IANS

Ludhiana, February 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called upon the industrialists to showcase 'Brand Punjab' before the global industry coming to the state for participating in the Invest Punjab Summit on February 23-24.

Interacting with industrialists during a session organised here, the Chief Minister said Punjabis are known world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills.

He said Punjabi entrepreneurs have proved their mettle across the globe, adding now the time has come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world.

Mann said it is the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country.

The Chief Minister said he was not here amongst the industrialists to invite them for the summit. Rather the industrialists should support the government and act as hosts to the global captains coming to the summit.

Mann envisioned that the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a frontrunner state in industrial growth.

The Chief Minister said the state contributes 3 per cent in the national GDP.

He said Punjab is a blessed land which has fertile land and innovative people who can do anything for the country and its people. "The state is number 1 in startups and the entrepreneurs from Punjab have left an indelible imprint in the world economy." The Chief Minister said the government has introduced the new industrial policy to give impetus to industry and commerce. This policy has been framed after due consultations with all stakeholders, especially the industrialists.

Mann said any other suggestion in regard to this policy is always welcome, adding the government will soon introduce colour coding for stamp papers to facilitate the industrialists for early clearance of their new projects.

The Chief Minister said the Invest Punjab Summit will prove to be a milestone in giving a major fillip to industrial growth. The government has already finalised arrangements for this mega event.

Mann said the main motive behind giving fillip to industrialisation in the state is to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state by opening new vistas of employment for the youth.

