Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 12

Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria today filed applications for discharge from the case of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in a Mansa court. According to the information, both have denied their involvement in this case and have filed these applications.

As per sources, in the 235-page application, Bhagwanpuria has mainly based his innocence on the charge-sheet filed after investigations by the Punjab Police. Bhagwanpuria has claimed in the court that there was no such link in the police investigation which proved his role in the case.

The sources claimed that he had stated that the police named him in this case only on the statements of Manmohan Singh Mohana, in which he had told the police that he was in touch with Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi through phone from jail. But during the investigation, no such link was found, nor did the police recover any such phone from him.

Interestingly, Lawrence has applied for discharge despite his admission in an interview that he had committed the murder.

