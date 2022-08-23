Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father has opened a Twitter account nearly two months after his son was brutally killed.

His profile picture on the microboggling site shows Balkaur Singh Sidhu with his son.

The account is by the name ‘Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu @iBalkaurSidhu

Official account of Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu Proud father of @iSidhuMooseWala’.

The only account Singh is following is that of his son and his account info was tweeted from there.

By the time of filing the story, Balkaur had over 1K followers.

The account was opened by Balkaur Singh after perhaps watching the impact the social media have on the masses. For long, #justicefor SidhuMooseWala has been trending. And not seeing much happening in this direction, Balkaur has now taken to the social media platform to raise his voice for justice for his son.