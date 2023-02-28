Singer’s mother demands justice

Tribune News Service

Mansa, February 27

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur today sought justice for her son, who was killed by gangsters in May last year.

In a post on Instagram in Punjabi, she said whenever someone visited her house and asked about justice for Moosewala, she had no answer. She said she failed to understand why the ones in power never acted against those who killed innocent people.

Charan posted, “As the days are passing, I am losing faith from this world created by God. Just because he spoke truth, they took my son away from me. Son, how do I express my feeling of your loss?” While reacting to the post of Moosewala’s mother, fans of the slain singer got emotional and demanded justice for the family.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by the gangsters at Jawaharke village in Mansa.