Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in mishap due to fog

Jalandhar, January 9
The dense fog in Jalandhar claimed another life late on Sunday night as Deputy Vohra (41), the personal assistant of Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa, died in an accident at the Lidhran bridge on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.
Vohra’s car rammed into a divider on the highway.
As per the police, Vohra, who had celebrated his birthday on January 7, was driving at a high speed and the impact of the accident completely crushed his car.
Rajan Vohra, his brother, said the accident occurred due the dense fog in
the region. Ranjit Bawa, who had been associated with the victim for a long time, shared an emotional note about his demise on Instagram.
