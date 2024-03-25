SKM protests near BJP’s Bathinda event

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 24

On the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to publicly oppose BJP leaders, farmers today staged a protest outside the venue where BJP president Sunil Jakhar was scheduled to attend ‘Booth Mahotsav’ event organised by party district president Sarup Chand Singla.

Activists from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Ekta Dakounda), Kirti Kisan Union and BKU (Krantikari) participated in the protest. Farmers protested strongly through black flags and shouting slogans.

Addressing the gathering of farmers who participated in the protest today, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) district president Singara Singh Mann, BKU (Dakounda) leader Amarjit Singh Honey, leader of Krantikari Kisan Union Jagtar Singh and Kirti Kisan Union leader Swaran Singh Pohli said the BJP government at the Centre during the past 10 years had implemented anti-farmer policies and deprived them of their democratic right to protest and did not meet the demands agreed to during the Delhi stir.

Sunil Jakhar did not turned up at the event. However, BJP termed that Jakhar got a call from Delhi and he had to rush for a meeting with the top leadership.

‘Booth Mahotsav’ was organised by the BJP (Bathinda Urban). Leaders from all Assembly segments participated in this event.

