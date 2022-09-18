Son killed, parents in Kapurthala rue decision to send him abroad

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 17

“We thought he would make a living there. Children are not safe abroad…it is better they remain with their parents,” says a heartbroken Hardyal Singh, whose 32-year-old son Paramavir Singh was shot dead by an assailant in Mississippi, US, on September 11.

Paramavir, whose mother Sukhwinder Kaur is the sarpanch of Dhapai village in Kapurthala, was at the store where he worked when a man turned up to steal cash and later shot him.

He was the only son of his parents. His sister lives in Canada.

The CCTV footage of the crime has been doing the rounds on social media, causing shock among the Punjabi diaspora. In the video, Paramvir can be seen hunkering down after the store is attacked by the robber.

Staying calm, Paramvir handed over the cash to the robber. However, the masked robber suddenly shot him without any provocation. He reportedly died on the spot.

An inconsolable Hardyal Singh says, “We sent our son to the US one and a half years ago, hoping that his life would be better there. Last Sunday, our world came crashing down. My friends told me three Punjabis have been killed in Surrey (Canada). I appeal to parents to keep their children with them. At least, they will be safe. Our children are not safe abroad.”

Fighting back tears, he says: “My son used to cycle to the store daily. He stayed with our relatives there. The incident took place in the US on Sunday morning. We came to know about it in the evening. We are waiting for his body now.”

Parmavir’s body is expected to reach India by Wednesday.