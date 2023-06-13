Speaker calls Assembly session from June 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has called a two-day sitting of the Assembly from June 19.

An official spokesperson said under the second provision to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Vidhan Sabha, the Speaker had called the 16th Assembly session, which was adjourned sine die on March 22, to meet for sitting of the fourth session at

2 pm on June 19.