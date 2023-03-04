Spurt in theft cases has Fazilka bizmen worried

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 3

A delegation of traders led by Fazilka Beopar Mandal chief Ashok Gulbadhar met SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu yesterday and lodged their protest against the increasing theft and snatching incidents in the district. He said due to rising crime, fear had spread among residents of Fazilka, Abohar and Jalalabad.

Gulbadhar said traders were the worst affected as thieves were targeting their outlets.

Twenty-five theft incidents and snatchings had been reported in February in Fazilka. SSP Sidhu said the crime was committed by drug addicts and they would increase patrolling and nab offenders. Gulbadhar also raised the issue of traffic jams in the city. He said barricades lead to blockade at Bansi Pakora Chowk on the Court road and Mangi Ram Biru Mal Chowk.