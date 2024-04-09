Stray dogs attack children in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 8

As the stray dog menace goes unchecked, a ferocious dog on Monday badly scratched and injured two children in Bazidpur Kattianwali village near here. Both have been admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to the information, when Diwan Chand’s eight-year-old daughter Anu was walking in the street today, a stray dog ??attacked her with such force that it tore the flesh from her thigh. Hearing her screams, the people nearby freed her from dog’s clutches. Her family immediately brought her to the Civil Hospital where she was treated and given rabies vaccination.

Shortly after this incident, the same dog in the same village attacked and bit 13-year-old Kheta Ram, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

