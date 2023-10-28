Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

PTI

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was tasked by its handlers to carry out targeted killings.

Police also recovered six pistols and 275 cartridges from them.

In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International)



The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings



Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan (1/2) pic.twitter.com/u130Stc2ya — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 28, 2023

"In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings," Yadav posted on X.

The state police chief said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"Drones were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan," Yadav said.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police