Kiratpur Sahib: Three more arrested for attack on Army men

Kiratpur Sahib, March 14
The police today arrested three more persons who are accused of attacking Army soldiers. With this, the total number of accused arrested till now has reached five.
Those arrested today were identified as Jaikar Singh, son of Alpine Dhaba owner, and dhaba manager Manpreet Singh alias Munny. One more accused Mahesh Sailesh alias Anna, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was arrested.
It all started on Monday night when a Major and four jawans, after having dinner, wanted to pay the bill through UPI mode. Jaikar along with his waiters assaulted them as they claimed that the payment had not been credited.
