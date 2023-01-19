Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

A non-scheduled flight operated by Kam Air and managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar, arrived today at Delhi carrying the last two ‘saroops’ of the Guru Granth’s Sahibs from Afghanistan.

The holy books were brought to India in coordination with the Indian World Forum and facilitation by the Government of India. The Guru Granth Sahibs were brought to India as per the religious protocol, along with three members of the Afghan Sikh community.

Constant follow up and negotiations by the community and Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum, with the authorities in Kabul (Afghanistan) led to smooth and safe departure of Guru Granth Sahibs from Kabul today. Sikh community leaders Manjit Singh GK and Paramjit Singh Sarna received the holy books at Delhi. Manjeet Singh Lamba, convenor, General Counsel of Hindus and Sikhs of Afghanistan, was on board, along with Manmohan Singh Khurana and Ratan Singh Khalsa. All three are Afghan citizens.