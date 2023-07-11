Vendetta politics by AAP : Congres

Chandigarh, July 10
After the arrest of former Deputy CM OP Soni, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government for misusing the government machinery to target Congress leaders.
“Timing is the key, whenever the AAP government is being questioned for its failure during the incessant rain, it has initiated action against its leaders,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...