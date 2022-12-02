 Punjab Vigilance Bureau starts probe in Mohali land grab : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Punjab Vigilance Bureau starts probe in Mohali land grab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau starts probe in Mohali land grab

File photo



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 1

Taking cognisance of The Tribune report on private real estate developers allegedly grabbing panchayat land worth Rs 500 crore in Mohali, the Vigilance Bureau has started a probe in the matter.

According to sources, the Vigilance has been preparing a source report and would summon record from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats.

Land not in our possession: JLPL

Reacting to The Tribunestory, AAP MLA Kulwant Singh said the panchayat land falls within the projects of his company, but was not in their possession. He said the panchayat land in the JLPL projects was vacant or the revenue paths were being used as roads.

A top functionary of the Vigilance said the probe has been initiated and they may register an FIR as well.

In its edition on Thursday, The Tribune had reported that around 80 acres of the panchayat land worth Rs 500 crore was lying inside the projects of real estate developers. Other districts where panchayat land was in possession of developers include Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Bathinda.

A couple of months ago, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Dhaliwal had gone gaga about a similar scam at Bhagtupura village in Amritsar. He had claimed that prime panchayat land was given to a developer on meagre prices.

However, the same enthusiasm was missing in case of Mohali land grab where the government supposedly failed to get even a single penny from the developers.

Ironically, the government has failed to recover money for its own land, which has been lying inside private colonies for past 15 years. As per the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, 54 different chunks of panchayat lands in 35 villages of Mohali district have been grabbed by various developers.

Rohit Sharma, while talking on behalf of DLF, said they had already deposited money with the government for most of the land registered on company’s name. He said there were some legal hurdles in regard to one chunk of land and once the matter gets resolved, the developer would deposit the amount for the same.

#Mohali #Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

3
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

4
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

5
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

6
Lifestyle

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Tathastu' to stream on Prime Video

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

8
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

9
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

10
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in ‘road accident’ to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

4 accused have been arrested

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Will be voluntary, not mandatory

3 months on, cops yet to act against ‘offender’ couple

Spurious drugs: 3 months on, Sirmaur cops yet to act against 'offender' couple

Furnished fake degree for drugs licence


Cities

View All

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Doaba braces up for ‘NRI milni’ on December 16

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Police step up security to check rising crime

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert