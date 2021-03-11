Will hold anti-drug drive, says Punjab minister Dr Baljit Kaur

Muktsar, May 6
Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday visited villages in the Malout segment. Dr Baljit Kaur said residents discussed the issues related to drinking water, boundary walls of some schools, pension, Shagun scheme and their domestic issues. About the recent deaths of some youngsters allegedly due to drug overdose in Malout, she said, “We are going to start an anti-drug movement along with police, doctors and NGOs.”
