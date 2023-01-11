Rahul yet to apologise for '84 riots: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 10

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said it was condemnable that Rahul Gandhi, whose family has a history of breaking Punjab and discriminating against it, was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“It is condemnable that Rahul has not apologised for the act his family had done in Punjab,” said Sukhbir, who came to Muktsar today to review the preparation for the party’s Maghi Mela conference.

#Muktsar #rahul gandhi #sukhbir badal