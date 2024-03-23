Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, organises ‘Sunny Sprint Carnival’

The school was abuzz with excitement from March 18 to 20 as it hosted ‘Sunny Sprint Carnival’ for the Pre-Primary students. The event, part of the Annual Parents’ Day celebrations, welcomed energetic young athletes, who showcased their agility, fitness, and teamwork. The festivities kicked off with a warm welcome to all attendees, followed by the release of colourful balloons by Principal Inderpreet Kaur. The first day saw parents of pre-nursery students and toddlers joined in. The torch ceremony marked the start, followed by a melodic welcome song, exercise drills and various races that entertained spectators. Parents also participated in some fun games planned for them adding to the day’s joy. The second day had enthusiastic performances of the nursery students, with Kunika Sharma, Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Junior Wing, Chandigarh, as the chief guest. Sports-themed dances, ribbon twirling drills, umbrella dance, Zumba performance and foot-tapping bhangra beats delighted the audience. The second day of the carnival concluded with thrilling fun races for the students as well as their parents. The final day of the Sunny Sprint Carnival showcased the Graduation Day ceremony for the KG students, who mesmerising the crowd, with their cheerful energy through flower drills, a yogic display of flexibility, fitness drills, bhangra and some fun races for the students and parents. The event concluded with a graduation ceremony for KG graduates wherein chief guest Vineeta Arora, Director, Education-cum-Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, guest of honour Suparna Bansal, Vice-Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and school Principal Inderpreet Kaur gave away graduation certificates to young kindergarteners.. Vineeta Arora, in her address, congratulated the graduating students and their parents on the successful achievement of a significant milestone in their lives. This was followed by an expression of gratitude by the graduating students and the national anthem. The three day carnival left everyone with cherished memories of joy and pride.

