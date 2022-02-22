Centre building 18 science museums to promote scientific temper

New Delhi, February 22
The Centre is setting up 18 more science museums across the country as part of efforts to inculcate scientific temper among students, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' celebrations along with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Reddy said the new museums would prove to be a significant milestone in the development in the S&T sector in the country over the next 25 years.
Singh, who is also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said the week-long mega event ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' is being organised across 75 different cities to mark the National Science Week (February 22-28) and popularise science among the people.
The event is part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations to pay homage and showcase the achievements of the 75 glorious years of India's Independence.
Singh said the government firmly believes that science and its innovations can solve most of our problems across all sectors such as rural and urban, health, infrastructure, and defence.
As part of the week-long event, a science and technology mega expo, and the National Science Book Fair will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.
