DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, students win medals in karate meet

Students of the school won medals in the state-level karate competition. In 34th Haryana State Karate Championship, which was held in Kurukshetra district of Haryana, about 400 children participated, in which Ishant and Bhavya grabbed gold medals, Ashish won silver medal and Toshika got bronze medal. Congratulating the winning players, Principal Rashmi Vidyarthi wished the players for their bright future.

