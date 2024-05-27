DAV Public School, BSPS, Surangani

The school’s Class XII and X results (2023-24) were excellent. In Class XII, out of 30 students, 25 bagged the first division. Jahanvi Thakur secured the first position with 89 per cent marks. Kritika Sharma bagged the second position with 80.8 per cent. Itesh Sharma secured the third position with 79 per cent marks. In Class X, out of 42 students, 22 bagged the first division. Vibha Sharma secured the first position with 95.8 per cent marks. Poorav Kumar bagged the second position with 93 per cent. Vibhuti Thakur and Saksham Thakur secured the third position with 91 per cent. Principal Naresh Kumar Sharma congratulated all students, parents, teachers, DAVCMC, NHPC management, ARO, DAV Zone-F, school president and manager, and all stakeholders on the success.

