DC Model School, Sec 7, Panchkula

The Baisakhi celebration at the school was a resounding success, with young students and teachers coming together to mark the auspicious festival with joy and enthusiasm. The entire junior wing was decked with vibrant colours when the little ones came dressed in traditional Punjabi outfits with accessories. The special assembly organised for the occasion was a highlight of the day featuring vibrant dance performances, rhymes, etc that captured the essence of Baisakhi. Teachers also engaged students in various games and activities related to Baisakhi, reinforcing the cultural significance of the festival and enhancing the students’ understanding of their rich heritage. The little ones were encouraged to explore their creativity by engaging them in finger painting and making ‘dholak’ with paper cups. The scrumptious ‘aloo puri langar’ rejuvenated the spirits and students who returned home with everlasting memories. Director Usha Gupta emphasised the importance of such a celebration that serves the school’s aim of connecting the students with the tradition and culture. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj acknowledged the efforts of the teachers and parents and expressed her gratitude.

