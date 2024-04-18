Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school witnessed an electrifying Baisakhi celebration organised by its enthusiastic students. The event captivated the audience with its lively performances and traditional charm. The festivities commenced with a colourful procession, led by students adorned in traditional Punjabi attire, joyously dancing to the beat of the ‘dhol’. The stage came alive with a kaleidoscope of performances, showcasing the rich heritage of Punjab. Students enthralled the audience with energetic bhangra and gidda performances, mesmerising everyone with their impeccable choreography and infectious enthusiasm. Students presented captivating skits depicting the essence of Baisakhi and its significance in Punjabi culture. Through their creative storytelling and expressive performances, they transported the audience to the heart of rural Punjab, celebrating the spirit of harvest and community bonding. Vice-Principal Pawan Singh expressed her delight at the students’ outstanding performances and their dedication to preserving and promoting cultural traditions.

