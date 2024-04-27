Gian Jyoti Global School, Ph 2, Mohali, bids farewell to Class XII students

The school bid farewell to its Class XII students in a grand ceremony held on its premises. It was a memorable affair marking the culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. The celebration was filled with moments of joy and sorrow. It started with a musical performance. The evening commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the enlightenment and wisdom gained by the graduating students during their time at the school. Adding to the excitement, fun games and ramp walk were organised, bringing laughter and cheer to the gathering. Students enthusiastically participated, relishing every moment of camaraderie and friendly competition. One of the highlights of the evening was the crowning of ‘Mr GJGS’ and ‘Miss GJGS’ and students were honoured for their outstanding contributions and exemplary qualities. The crowning ceremony was met with thunderous applause as Rachit Mehta and Harry Singh were adorned with sashes and crowns as Mr and Miss GJGS, respectively. Principal Gian Jot and Founder Director Principal, Ranjeet Bedi attended the cake-cutting ceremony. Class XII sang the school hymn as a mark of respect for the school. Teachers made the students feel special by sharing their best moments with them. Students were presented mementos by Gian Jot and Ranjeet Bedi. The fiesta ended with a sumptuous feast and a dance party.

