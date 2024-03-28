Graduation ceremony of KG, Class V at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur,

The school celebrated the kindergarten and Class V graduation ceremony. The programme commenced with blessings from the Almighty followed by words of wisdom from founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel. In their convocation address, they complimented the ‘graduates’ on their achievements. The graduation day presentation by young graduates was applauded by everyone. The foot-tapping dance and song by tiny tots mesmerised the audience. The ‘convocation ceremony’ started with the smart tiny tots of pre-primary dressed in graduation robes and caps walking the aisle. The dignitaries felicitated the students with certificates of graduation. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for not only the little ones but also a proud moment for the parents. The programme ended with the vote of thanks. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi congratulated the little graduates who were ready to move on to explore and accomplish yet another milestones in their lives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...