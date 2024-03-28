Graduation ceremony of KG, Class V at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur,

The school celebrated the kindergarten and Class V graduation ceremony. The programme commenced with blessings from the Almighty followed by words of wisdom from founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel. In their convocation address, they complimented the ‘graduates’ on their achievements. The graduation day presentation by young graduates was applauded by everyone. The foot-tapping dance and song by tiny tots mesmerised the audience. The ‘convocation ceremony’ started with the smart tiny tots of pre-primary dressed in graduation robes and caps walking the aisle. The dignitaries felicitated the students with certificates of graduation. It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for not only the little ones but also a proud moment for the parents. The programme ended with the vote of thanks. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi congratulated the little graduates who were ready to move on to explore and accomplish yet another milestones in their lives.

