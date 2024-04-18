Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

Students celebrated Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti in the school auditorium. The festival of harvest was celebrated in order to acquaint the students with the Punjabi culture and tradition. The entire wing was decked up traditionally. The programme commenced with ‘shabad’ presented by students, which reverberated in the whole auditorium. Students came dressed in traditionally Punjabi colourful outfits with ornaments and accessories .They mesmerised everyone with their foot-tapping bhangra and gidda performances. Some children also highlighted their views on Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti through speeches. Principal Kavita Atri appreciated the efforts of students and motivated them to keep participating in such events in future also.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...