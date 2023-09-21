Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

On the Prakash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib, Japji Sahib path was organised by members of the school management. It was followed by the inauguration of Shri Balwant Singh Ji Akali Memorial Hall. The event started with the rendition of shabad. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including president Surinder Singh Virdi, vice-president Amritpal Singh, Kapoor Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Baljeet Singh Walia, Amritpal Singh Modi, Harpreet Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Narinder Kaur Walia, school Principal Kavita Atri, parents, staff and students. After the culmination of the programme, langar was served to all attendees, with senior students of the school participating in the service of langar to the entire school community

