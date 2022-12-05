Inclusive environment must for effective learning

Q. What are the key achievements of your school in the past year that you would like to highlight?

A. Not only in academics, but our students brought laurels in sports at district, state-level and are now preparing for the nationals.

Q. How are the lessons of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

A. Learning is a continuous process and there is nothing that can stop one from achieving one’s goal. With this learning, they are incorporating their tech-skills to enhance academic thier skills.

Q. What is the teacher taught ratio in your school?

A. 17:1

Q. NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

A. All stakeholders are working together to develop the life skills right from the foundation years. Ranging from

concern towards others and environment to designing and developing innovative solutions, in addition to communication they are taught to empathize, beyond technical and vocational skills, they are taught to be assertive. They are also motivated to develop problem-solving and elevate their decision-making skills.

Q. Any special handholding initiative for the underachievers?

A. The school is focused on the root cause of underachievers and brace them with remedial session and let them evolve as per their own pace.

Q. What are the vocational education classes or skill-building opportunities given to students

A. The school is planning to introduce vocational courses in upcoming session from Class IX .

Q. Your vision for your students?

A. I believe happy child is a successful one and I strive to provide a respectful and inclusive environment that builds a foundation for life-long learning.