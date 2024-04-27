Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated ATL Community Day 2024 by organising a ‘Tinkering Workshop’. The nearby non-ATL school students attended the session with enthusiasm and interest. The celebration started with the introduction of ATL lab and importance of ATL community day by the ATL in charge Rakhi M Vidhate. She explained the five stages of design thinking and the need for it to understand during any innovative problem-solving activity or project. The student mentors of IJCS ATL conducted the tinkering session by themselves by explaining and demonstrating various projects. School Principal Sr Vanitha Veena addressed the students and motivated them all to keep an innovative mind and to work for the betterment of society, which act as a catalyst of motivation for learning new things and to inculcate entrepreneurial skills in the young innovators.
