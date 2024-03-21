MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

National award winner Vivek Joshi in collaboration with the Kick Drugs-Australia organisation made the students aware of the ill effects of drugs on youngsters. Students took the pledge to make society drugs-free. Principal KS Randhawa, Headmistress and Academic Coordinator Sangeeta Bhatia and in charge of the pre-primary wing Sukham graced the occasion. The school signed a memorandum of undertaking with Vivek Joshi, president, Madhav Sewa Society, and Kick Drugs-Australia, where by the school will support and promote workshops, plays and all kinds of activities to eradicate drug use on the campus and in society through awareness programmes.

