MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

National award winner Vivek Joshi in collaboration with the Kick Drugs-Australia organisation made the students aware of the ill effects of drugs on youngsters. Students took the pledge to make society drugs-free. Principal KS Randhawa, Headmistress and Academic Coordinator Sangeeta Bhatia and in charge of the pre-primary wing Sukham graced the occasion. The school signed a memorandum of undertaking with Vivek Joshi, president, Madhav Sewa Society, and Kick Drugs-Australia, where by the school will support and promote workshops, plays and all kinds of activities to eradicate drug use on the campus and in society through awareness programmes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...