Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The International English Olympiad (IEO) at the school witnessed participation from students of Class I to X. 15 students emerged triumphant, earning the prestigious gold medal of excellence. Their dedication, hard work, and command over the English language shone brightly, showcasing their exceptional abilities. Moreover, two outstanding students exhibited exemplary skills, successfully qualifying for the second level of the competition.
