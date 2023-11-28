Mother Teacher School, Barnala

All the Motherites were treated to a day of excitement, as the school hosted a memorable final of Sport Funathon 2023. It aimed to promote physical activity, teamwork and a spirit of healthy competition among students. The sports event featured a variety of activities with different type of props, such as hardy's hurdlass, mario run, handle the pressure etc. The event was a resounding success.
