Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Karanpreet Singh, a student of Class X of the school, brought glory to the school by performing brilliantly in a football match. The match was played among six countries, namely Nepal, India, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The final match was played between India and Nepal. In the age group category of 17, Karanpreet won the title of best player by playing in Indo- Nepal team. Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated him.

