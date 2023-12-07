Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The three-day 28th annual sports festival concluded on the premises of the school. More than 700 students participated in the event. In junior kabaddi, Jupiter House team won the first position and Mercury House got the second position. In senior kabaddi, Neptune House stood first, Mars House second and Jupiter House third. In kho-kho, Neptune House stood first, Mercury second and Jupiter stood third. In badminton, Mercury and Jupiter stood first, Mars and Neptune second and Mercury third. In long jump, Neptune House stood first and second and Jupiter House stood third. In tug-of-war, Neptune House stood first in the junior category and Mercury House stood first in the senior category. The students who have won district, state and national-level competitions were honoured by Chairman of the Management Committee Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar honoured. They were Harsh (cricket), Aditya Bura (karate), Jyoti (judo and kho-kho), Prince (boxing), Sarika (cricket), Mannat (rowing), Aman (athletics) and Sanjeet (shooting).
