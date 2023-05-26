OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The school got the Special Jury Award by the Human Foundation for its special contribution in the field of environment conservation. Prabhnoor was awarded with Special oxyhome and school teacher Rohini Sharma was awarded Special Oxyzone Award. Navneet Kaur was honoured with Prernadeep Award. Rinku Sharma was awarded Gyan Bhushan Award for her extraordinary contribution to the field of literature. The school Director, Esha Bansal, and school Principal Neelam Sharma greeted and congratulated all awardees for their commendable efforts.