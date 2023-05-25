Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten wing celebrated Red Day. In order to mark the occasion, all kids were engaged in preparing Roohafza under the guidance of their teachers. They were taught how to mix water and Roohafza syrup to make a delicious summer drink. Children were very excited to make Roohafza themselves and they relished their self-prepared drinks while chanting "Thanda, Thanda, Cool, Cool."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN