Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The school organised a one-day CBSE Capacity Building Training programme on gender sensitivity for teachers of classes III to VIII. The training programme was conducted by CBSE resource persons, Dr Kiran Dalal, Principal, Bright Scholar Senior Secondary School, Sonepat and Jaya Bhardwaj, Principal, Hansraj Public School, Panchkula. The main objective of the workshop was to foster teachers' competencies for supporting students in developing their individual potentials without being restricted by gender stereotypes. The resource persons stressed on the fact that teachers should use gender neutral labels. The teachers were engaged in well-planned group and individual activities which enabled them to understand gender responsiveness. They were also enlightened about how sports activities could be used to foster gender neutrality among both girls and boys. The inter-active training session culminated thereby impressing upon the fact that gender equality not only promoted confidence and empathy among students, but it also provided more opportunities and helped them become better individuals.