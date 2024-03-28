Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal

To mark the commencement of formal education of kids being promoted from Kindergarten to Class I as well as from Class II to Class III, a Graduation Ceremony was organised in the school auditorium. Sanjay Bhatia, secretary, Poonam Bhatia, joint secretary, and Prateek Bhatia, Director, Student Welfare, graced the event. Junior Head Boy and Junior Head Girl along with Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann and in charge Ritu Seth welcomed the management members by presenting them saplings. The tiny tots of UKG captivated the audience with a grand welcome dance. The proceedings were electrified by dance performance on the song “Aashayien”. The parents were enthralled by the dance beats. It was followed by the convocation ceremony. The event was attended by parents who were as excited as the kids themselves when they saw their little ones dressed up in convocation gowns receiving certificates on the stage. The programme ended on a promising and positive note with a vote of thanks delivered by Shalini, who extended her heartfelt gratitude to the management, parents and teachers.

#Karnal