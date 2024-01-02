Saffron Public School, Phagwara

School Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood has been conferred with the ‘National Prestigious Principal Award’ for being ‘beacon of guidance’ by the FAP (Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab). Dr Sandeepa Sood’s inspirational leadership and educational contributions have earned recognition at the international level. School Chairman Manmohan Singh and Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur expressed their joy and congratulated the principal. They praised Dr Sandeepa Sood’s dedication and efforts. Dr Sandeepa Sood said, “I am committed to the progress of every student at the school.”
