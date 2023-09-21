Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanaura-Ladwa

The 44th Foundation Day of the school was celebrated recently. A 3-day yajna was organised, the first day of which was dedicated to International Democracy Day. The second day of the yajna was dedicated to Prakash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib. The third day was dedicated to Vishwakarma, birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, foundation day of the school and the birthday of president of the school Pawan Garg. Laddus were distributed on the occasion.

#Democracy #Guru Granth Sahib