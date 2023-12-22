Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Three students have qualified for DAV National Sports national-level competition by winning one gold and two silver medals in the state-level karate competition. The competition was organised at DAV Public School, Pakkhowal Road, Ludhiana, in which winners from the cluster-level participated. Jaskaran Singh won the gold medal, Arshdeep Singh Bains and Ekam Singh Bassi bagged the silver medal in their respective categories.

