Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school conducted ‘graduation’ ceremony for UKG to Class V. Several speeches were delivered by young students on different interesting topics. Besides memories and experiences at school were also shared by some students. Tiny tots also got a chance to showcase their hidden talents as budding singers and dancers got an opportunity to present them on the stage. Songs were also sung pay tributes to students by teachers. Memorable moments spent together were recalled which made the atmosphere a bit emotional. While encouraging the students, Chairman AS Bajwa spoke on unique methods of parenting. According to him the importance of graduation is that it boosts the children’s morale. School Principal Parneet Sohal said such ceremonies are important to nurture a feeling of pride from childhood, which will help them to become responsible and successful citizens of the future. Students as well as their parents were in a jubilant mood after receiving the graduation certificates.

