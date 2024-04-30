Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

English Language Day was celebrated by students of the school. A plethora of activities were held on the school premises. Activities like story-telling and word games were held in the junior wing. Students of the senior wing participated in a quiz and creative writing. They enjoyed the day with activities and also added to their vocabulary.
