Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66, Mohali

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Earth Day. The students were taught through a presentation about the importance of three ‘R’s — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Hinaya of UKG presented beautiful an English poem on Earth. Students of LKG presented a Hindi poem. An energetic dance performance on conserving nature educated the students about their role to save Earth. All the kindergarten students pledged to use paper bags. Various activities like badge making, making Earth Day headgear, thumb paint in earth, etc, were conducted. The event inspired the students to become environmentally responsible kids who care for their Mother Earth.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali