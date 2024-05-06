Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion where the school’s new student council for the session 2024-25 was sworn in. Ojas Kanwar took over as the head boy and Kashvi Guleria as the head girl of the school. The elected members, including sports captain, discipline in charge and house captains of Vidyanchal, Nilgiri, Aravali and Shivalik House, took oath to uphold the school motto ‘Come to Learn, Go to serve’ in high esteem. Director Principal Amita Khorana motivated the students with her words of wisdom and encouraged them to be better citizens.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams