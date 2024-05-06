Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony at the school was a momentous occasion where the school’s new student council for the session 2024-25 was sworn in. Ojas Kanwar took over as the head boy and Kashvi Guleria as the head girl of the school. The elected members, including sports captain, discipline in charge and house captains of Vidyanchal, Nilgiri, Aravali and Shivalik House, took oath to uphold the school motto ‘Come to Learn, Go to serve’ in high esteem. Director Principal Amita Khorana motivated the students with her words of wisdom and encouraged them to be better citizens.

